Gippsland livestock agents, buying for restockers and grass fatteners, have gazumped commission buyers on the heavier steers at Elders 36th annual Blue Ribbon weaner sale, Yea.
Elders Korumburra and Leongatha branch manager Rohan McRae led the charge by the Gippsland buyers.
Mr McRae said Gippsland agents came to Yea every year.
"Yea has a good track record and we are happy with the performance of those cattle," Mr McRae said.
"They've been kind to us, over the years, so we like to buy those cattle when we can."
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property, Pakenham, was also among the buyers in the first few lanes of drafts of steers from noted local producers.
Elder's Kyneton livestock agent Dean Coxon and Wagga Wagga, NSW, commission buyer Andrew Lowe were most active on the heavier heifers.
Cattle also went to Gundagai, NSW, and Mort and Co, Queensland.
The top-priced steers went for $2280 a head, while heifers sold to $2240/hd.
Elders Yea livestock agent Jamie Quinlan said commission buyers were kept quiet, during the first few lanes, but "put a floor" in the lighter cattle.
"They found it hard going in the first three or four lanes of steers, because the bullock fatteners were so strong," Mr Quinlan said.
"I would say 80 per cent of the first 48 pens have gone to bullock fatteners and grass finishers - there was a run of people, in below them, the commission buyers, that put a floor in the market."
The front lane of the heifers went back to the paddock for breeding.
"You needed $1300 to buy a heifer, not many made over $1500 a head," he said.
Mr Quinlan said although the sale didn't reach last year's highs, both vendors and buyers walked away happy.
He was reluctant to draw comparisons, saying they were misleading.
"Most of the cattle are $600 a head cheaper than last year - but you are operating in the current market," he said.
"Last year they were $600 dearer than the year before but without looking at the averages, by feel, I would say we are somewhere near 2021 rates."
Bob Ziino, Yarra Glen, bought a pen of cattle to restock his property.
"Prices have been a bit over the top, lately, " Mr Ziino said.
"They've been a little bit too high, but the price was right today."
He will grow the steers out to 600-700kilograms.
Mr Ziino said he was currently carrying about 40 head but had capacity for 100.
"I've sold the grass off for hay," he said.
The prices were a simple equation of supply and demand, he said.
Villa Brae's Trevor Sargeant, Creightons Creek, said prices were $500 a head less, on his steers, than last year.
"This year the average will be around $1900, last year it was $2500."
He said the market correction started about three months ago - "unfortunately, we are breeding good cattle, but not getting good money for them.
"We just have to take it, as it is."
Mr Sargeant said the price dip was down to the world trade of boxed beef and slaughter cattle going for export.
"They are all taking the same amount of beef, but they are paying less for it," he said.
Last year, a lot of cattle were sold early, due to the higher prices offered for calves.
"I just hope it stays where it is, so we can make some money," Mr Sargeant said.
The Lily, Yarck, sold 20 Cluden Newry and Tamaroo-blood steers, 424kg, for $2190 or 516c/kg.
Their seconds, 20, av 409kg, sold for $2100 or 527c/kg.
Barrow Pastoral, Beveridge, sold 22 Barwidgee-blood steers, 384kg, for $2000 or 520c/kg.
They sold 22 head, av 326kg, for $1620 or 496c/kg.
Boxhill Pastoral, Yea, sold 20 Connamara-blood steers, 429kg, for $2250 or 524c/kg.
Their seconds, 403kg, sold for $2250 or 558c/kg.
A third pen of 24, av 398kg, sold for $2100 or 527c/kg.
PD and P Ryan, Pyalong, sold 25 Adameluca-blood steers, 390kg, for $2130 or 546c/kg.
Their seconds, 20, av 373kg, sold for $1970 or 528c/kg.
SJ and GJ Clifton, Oakridge, Seymour, sold 20 Anvil-blood steers, 426kg, for $2190 or 514c/kg.
Waimarie Angus, Yea, sold 20 Glendaloch-blood steers, 406kg, for $2100 or 517c/kg.
They also sold 23 steers, 365kg, for $1950, or 534c/kg.
Killara, Alexandra, sold 21 Rennylea-blood steers, 436kg for $2280 or 522c/kg.
They also sold 42 steers, 386kg, for $1980 or 512c/kg.
Villa Brae, Alexandra, sold 38 Te Mania-blood steers, 389kg, for $2030 or 521c/kg.
Cremona Park, Molesworth, sold 24 Millah Murrah, Merlewood and Tamaroo-blood steers, 381kg, for $1990 or 522c/kg.
WD Seaton, Wintoun Farm, Alexandra, sold 52 Anvil and Burnbend-blood steers, 354kg, for $1870 or 528c/kg.
Bumanto, Yea, sold 15 Paringa-blood steers, 353kg, for $1870 or 529c/kg.
Sayla Park, Kilmore, sold 20 Simmental-cross steers, 318kg, for $1650 or 518c/kg.
P.J and V Hauser, Valley View, Yea, sold 19 Rosedale and Newcomen-blood steers, 408kg, for $2100 or 514c/kg.
Nutfield Partnership, Molesworth, sold 25 Hereford and Hereford-cross steers, Glentrevor, Glenview Park and Paringa-blood, 348kg, for $1800 or 517c/kg.
G & H Hauser, Murrindindi, sold 17 Falls View and Ashwood Park-blood steers, 376kg, for $1930 or 513c/kg.
M and M Ryan, Pyalong, sold 22 Keiross-blood Speckle Park steers, 318kg, for $1540 or 484c/kg.
Clifton sold 20 heifers, 390kg, for $2160 or 553c/kg.
Villa Brae sold 44 heifers, 368kg, for $2240 or 608c/kg.
Kyarra Pastoral, Snobs Creek, sold 18 Connamara-blood heifers, 367kg, for $1870 or 509c/kg.
The Lily sold 25 heifers, 353kg, for $2070 or 586c/kg.
Cremona sold 22 heifers, 361kg, for $1930 or 534c/kg.
Box Hill sold 17 heifers, 339kg, for $1480 or 436c/kg.
