Stock & Land
Home/News

Manufacturer and researchers looking for approval for Japanese encephalitis vaccine

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
January 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Japanese encephalitis is transferable only from mosquitos to human. File picture

Researchers say a Japanese encephalitis vaccine (JEV) for animals could be available for farmers "in months."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.