The owners of a Camperdown dairy farm have praised the efforts of Country Fire Authority volunteers for saving their property.
Jonathan Munro and his father James were watching the Australian Open about 5pm on Sunday.
They were taking a break before heading out to milk their 180 head of cattle when the phone rang.
"We got a phone call from the contractor, who is a friend of ours, to tell us the baler had gone up - it was on fire," Mr Munro said.
The contractor had completed about nine paddocks and was completing his work on one of the last few.
Mr Munro said volunteers from the Camperdown, Bookaar, Bostocks, Cobden, Weerite, Chocolyn, Tesbury and Pomborneit brigades responded to the blaze on Wiridgil Road.
Mr Munro said the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes and it was completely out by about 7.30pm.
"The whole baler went up in flames," Mr Munro said.
"The contractor has put the dolly leg down and disconnected the baler so he saved his tractor."
Mr Munro said the quick response of volunteers had saved the property.
He said the blaze was close to a paddock with 60 Friesian cattle in it.
"We are eternally grateful for their quick response and professionalism in going out and saving our property," Mr Munro said.
"It it had spread to the cypress trees, it would have been a different story."
Mr Munro said the blaze had destroyed the baler and about 12 hay bales.
When CFA crews arrived at the property near Camperdown shortly after 5pm, six hay bales were fully alight.
Air appliances were called to the scene.
The incident was deemed under control at 5.36pm and deemed safe at 7.28pm.
It comes after CFA this week issued a plea for farmers to take precautions while harvesting, following significant spring rain which led to prolific growth and a delayed silage season.
The fire authority said it had responded to at least three fires caused by or involving harvesters in a week across District Five.
One of the fires led to the loss of 10 hectares of wheat crop at Hexham.
The CFA advises property owners to suspend harvesting operations when the local conditions are hot, dry and windy.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
