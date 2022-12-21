Cherry growers are salvaging the remains of a challenging season owing to a record wet spring.
Cherry grower Bill Hotson, Chiltern said La Nina had delayed the season, reduced the quality of early-season varieties and wiped out mature trees.
He said the season started 10 days later than normal this year.
"The cooler weather meant the cherries didn't ripen evenly so some trees have to be picked two and three times," he said.
"One-third of our orchard is not producing this season and we'll have to assess tree losses from waterlogging.
"We're still not able to get on to one section of our southern orchard.
"The water is receding but it's still not suitable to drive a vehicle in that area."
Mr Hotson said they had a good supply of late-season varieties now until Christmas.
He said there were six or seven varieties available from the Hotson's Cherries farmgate and selected supermarkets.
"There is still quite a bit to pick, which will take us beyond Christmas this season," Mr Hotson said.
"We have backpackers picking this season for the first time since COVID-19.
High Grove Berry and Cherry Farm operator Tony Iaria, Stanley, said his picking season would be eight to 10 days later than normal due to the cold temperatures and wet spring.
Mr Iaria said raspberries and cherries would not be available for pick your own at the Stanley orchard until after Christmas.
"I've been here 16 years now and it's never been this cold at this time of year," he said.
"The last few days it's got down to one degree and three degrees."
Mr Iaria said their cherry crop would be 25 per cent of normal yield.
"But the berry crop looks really good," Mr Iaria said.
"Hopefully within 10 days we'll have good picking.
"The tayberries and the loganberries may even be ready before Christmas."
