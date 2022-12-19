An additional avenue for women to start a career in agriculture has been announced, with ten scholarships to study agriculture or environmental science while continuing to work full-time at Charles Sturt University.
The program offers a variety of programs over a number of workforce areas of science, technology, engineering or mathematics to assist women to study part time while they continue with their careers.
The Bathurst-based University has received $445,000 in funding as part the federal government's Women in STEM Cadetships and Advanced Apprenticeships Program.
Their funding will focus on agriculture or environmental science courses and will offer assisted places in the Associate Degree in Farm Production, assisted places in the Diploma of Agricultural Studies, and two assisted places in the Diploma of Environmental Studies.
Executive dean of Charles Sturt University's Faculty of Science, Megan Smith said the funding will contribute to fulfilling current work shortages within the industry.
READ MORE:
According to the Australian Government's Department of Industry, Science and Resources women make up only 28 per cent of workers in STEM in Australia
"It is no secret that women are drastically underrepresented in STEM and it is vital that female minds, voices and experiences are utilised to meet the challenges in these fields," Professor Smith said.
"Since forming government in May, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has had a concerted focus on the nation's skills crisis.
Agriculture and environmental science are two fields where skills shortages are being felt.
"This funding will be used to support women to help address those shortages while simultaneously improving their own career options and trajectories."
Employers of students could also receive grants of up to $5,000 per student per year to support their staff's participation in the program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.