Charles Sturt University announce ten scholarship places for women to study agriculture part time

December 20 2022 - 7:00am
Executive dean of Charles Sturt University's Faculty of Science, Megan Smith says the new scholarship places will help with current worker shortages agriculture and environmental science. Picture supplied.

An additional avenue for women to start a career in agriculture has been announced, with ten scholarships to study agriculture or environmental science while continuing to work full-time at Charles Sturt University.

