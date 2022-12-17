Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

New reusable Bluebell ear tag to be trialed in Yea after $500,000 investment

December 18 2022 - 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smart Paddock chief executive and founder Darren Wolchyn, Kelly Angus Farm manager Patrick Joyce, and Breakthrough Victoria chief executive Grant Dooley tagging cattle with the Smart Paddock ear tag. Picture supplied.

New ear tag technology will be used in Victoria and will utilise GPS to track livestock on mobile devices and computers and send texts to farmers if cows stray or are stolen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.