AEMO to explore terminal station locations for VNI West

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Proposed changes of transmission line project through central Victoria could affect the Western Renewables Link.

Changes to the second electricity transmission projects proposed north of Ballarat are being considered following community feedback about the terminal station location.

