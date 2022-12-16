Wet weather prevented several consignments of sheep from being sold at Kyneton on Thursday as prices for ewes and ewe lambs declined by as much as $100 a head.
Agents yarded 5000 sheep for the annual first-cross Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewe sale where ewe lambs sold to $266, and 1.5-year-old ewes sold to $300.
Elders Kyneton livestock manager Dean Coxon said wet conditions across central Victoria made it impossible for some livestock to be ready for the sale.
"Our numbers were back a little bit due to a tough season resulting in not as many sheep coming up," he said.
"The wet weather also meant not every sheep couldn't be shorn for the sale, and that was also a result of a shearer shortage."
Sheep lacked the bloom they featured compared to last year's sale, Mr Coxon said, as most ewes sold from $240-$300.
"When we got onto the ewe lambs aged six months, we saw any of the top drafts of any of the joinable ewe lambs made anywhere from $240 to $266," he said.
"The next run of lambs suitable for a March joining made from $180 to $230, and then the turnout ewe lambs to grow out into 1.5 year olds made from $130 to $170."
He said lamb prices were down by as much as $100 compared to the same sale last year.
"We saw mostly Ballarat, Bendigo and local buyers buy all of the sheep," Mr Coxon said.
AP & KA Barri, Glenhope, topped the ewe lamb section of the sale when 132 lambs sold for $266.
The Barri family also sold 68 ewe lambs for $245.
KG & R Kelly, Myrtle Creek, won the Geoff Keech Memorial Trophy pen of 112 ewe lambs which sold for $260.
The Kelly family also sold 107 ewe lambs for $238, 90 ewe lambs for $214, and 99 ewe lambs for $210.
Stockrange, Glenhope, sold 350 ewes including 142 1.5-year-old ewes for $258, 112 ewes for $264, and 90 ewes for $240.
BP Kelly, Pyalong, sold 70 1.5-year-old ewes for $252, 101 ewes for $250, and 12 ewes for $160.
Nutrien Kyneton livestock manager John Robson said prices for well-bred sheep were still buoyant, depending on quality and condition.
"Our opening pen of sheep were 65-kilogram ewes and made $300 and bought by a local breeder at Kyneton," He said.
"I thought the top end was back a bit on the 1.5-year-old ewes, but when we got onto the lighter end, I thought it was dearer compared to other recent ewe sales."
"We have a lot of people who in our district join late so we don't necessarily need fat, grown ewes, we need well-grown ewes that don't have to be fat because they might not be joined for two or three months."
The top-priced lot was sold by S & J Saunders, Oasis Olives, Kiala, who consigned 224 first-cross 1.5-year-old ewes for $300.
R & P Paget, Tabilk, sold 197 first-cross 1.5-year-old ewes for $280.
J & J McCahon, Moliagul, sold 126 first-cross 1.5-year-old ewes for $250.
DNB Partners, Yea, sold 125 first-cross ewe lambs, six months, for $135.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
