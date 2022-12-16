Stock & Land
Kyneton Border Leicester/Merino first-cross ewe sale prices ease

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated December 16 2022 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
Elders Kyneton livestock manager Dean Coxon and Ken Kelly, Myrtle Creek, who won the Geoff Keech Memorial Trophy pen of ewe lambs which sold for $260 during the first-cross Border Leicester/Merino-cross ewe sale at Kyneton. Photo by Larina Strauch.

Wet weather prevented several consignments of sheep from being sold at Kyneton on Thursday as prices for ewes and ewe lambs declined by as much as $100 a head.

