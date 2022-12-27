Stock & Land
Slightly lighter, but good quality cattle expected at Colac's feature sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
December 27 2022 - 3:00pm
Charles Stewart Howard director and auctioneer Shelby Howard believes the Colac sale on January 4 will have great-quality cattle, despite weights being a little lighter than previous years.

Agents servicing Colac's saleyards say while cattle may be a little lighter, there will be plenty on offer for buyers at their annual Birregurra feature weaner sale.

