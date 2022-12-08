Farmers and agricultural workers are being urged to submit their photos to Stock & Land's weekly Social Media Snapshot.
From the quirky images to the fascinating photos, readers can share their photos to have them included in the weekly segment.
Two first-time contributors feature in this edition, including Megan Pettingill who captured a photo of her husband, Robert, cutting hay in western Victoria.
Ms Pettingill said Mikah the Border Collie was keeping a close eye on her husband at Wando Vale.
Another western district contributor, Eleonore Barr captured a photo of a double rainbow from her back porch looking over the green rolling fields.
Hiding behind the rainbow is a windmill on the Yalla-Y-Poora property near Tatyoon.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
