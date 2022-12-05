Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Colac cattle sale eases as beef prices ease across Australia

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
December 5 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a hard day in the office for all concerned at the Colac December store cattle and weaner sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.