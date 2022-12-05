It was a hard day in the office for all concerned at the Colac December store cattle and weaner sale on Friday.
In a week where prices across the state for cattle, sheep and lambs took a correction, the Colac result, while cheaper, was a reasonable outcome.
The run of grown steers weighing in a range of 350 kilograms to 510kg sold from $1870 to a top price of $2500.
As weights got lighter in the weaner steer section, prices consolidated in a range of $1400 to $1800 with a top of $2100.
Grown Angus heifers weighing 360-490kg made from $1600 to $2010.
Weaner heifers generally weighed from 290-336kg and mostly sold from $1100 to $1920.
Charles Stewart auctioneer and director Jamie McConachy said the week had been the hardest he had experienced in a long time.
He said the yarding of about 2000 head comprised a number of weaners destined for the January sales but had come forward which had brightened the quality of the yarding.
"Today was a pleasing result particularly after all the horror stories this week," he said.
"It was a bit cheaper across the board but not to the extent we've been hearing about.
"We didn't get anywhere near the same punishment here as other sales."
He said the wet conditions had held back cattle until recently and the weights were quite impressive.
There were plenty of buyers willing to spend $1500 and did so, he said.
"This has been the superior market of the two I have been at this week," he said.
"It has been the toughest week across sheep, cattle and store cattle.
"It's been an amazing week for prices."
Mr McConachy said the market did not have a strong export lead and that meant those cattle were coming onto the domestic market, adding numbers to the normal domestic cattle.
"It's created an oversupply situation - supply and demand," he said.
Top of the sale at $2500 was part of the draft from Purrumbete South Pastoral, received for a pen of five, 18-20 months, that weighed 510kg.
A second pen of 15 at 399kg,14-16 months, made $2220 and 13, 12-13mths, 361kg, made $2100.
A pen of 12 steers consigned by Cairnbrae Angus, 15-16mths, 411kg, and sold for $2200.
The heifer portion from this vendor included a pen of 12 at 490kg that made $2010, and 11 at 390kg making $1800.
Swanlea sold two pens of steers with one of five Charolais-cross, 473kg, making $2120 and six at 453kg for $2070.
Two pens of steers sold by Agrifeed Consulting included 11 at 453kg that made $2120 and 11 at 393kg selling for $1870.
The steer portion comprised 10 cattle by Bal-Stock, eight to 10 months, 329kg, and sold for $2000.
The heifer portion comprised 10 at 314kg that made $1600.
A consignment from Nelson Park included a line of 10 steers, Angus/Simmental-cross, nine to 10 months, 346kg, and sold for $2010.
Twenty-five Angus steers account the same vendor weighed 322kg and sold for $1850.
P & J Lenehan sold 15 Angus steers, nine and 10 months, 351kg, for $2030 and 12, 342kg, for $1790.
R & M Dodd sold seven Angus and Black Baldy steers, eight and nine months, Tillabudgery blood, 383kg, for $2100.
The heifer portion comprised five, 327kg, that made $1440.
A consignment from Zapc Pty Ltd, included seven, 12-13 months, 411kg, that sold for $2000 and a line of nine, 324kg, six to nine months, that made $1610.
The same vendor sold 12 heifers, 12-13 months, 381kg, for $1800 and eight at 349kg, for $1590.
D & S Kent, sold 12 Angus steers, eight to nine months, Banquet & Murdeduke blood, 308kg and for $1820.
The heifer portion comprised six at 386kg that made $1820.
Nuralingup Farms consigned a draft that included 12 Charolais-cross steers, eight to 11 months, 402kg, that made $1910 and 14, 369kg, for $1730.
The heifer portion included six at 326kg selling for $1680 and seven, 326kg, for $1390.
The same vendor also sold five Charolais heifers, eight months, Mt William blood, 290kg, and made $1410.
Eurack House sold a consignment of Angus and Black Baldy steers, 10-12mths, Murdeduke blood, with the top pen of nine, 364kg, which made $1845 and a second line of eight, 328kg, for $1570.
The heifers from the same account included eight, 367kg, that made $1820.
IR Jones sold a pen of 10 Red Angus steers, 8-10 months, 366kg, that made to $1900 and 14 at 314kg for $1600.
Sixteen Hereford steers by Clactact, eight to 10 months, 362kg and sold for $1849, while a second pen of 13, 307kg, made $1530.
DG Mason sold 11 Angus steers, 9-10mths, 354kg, for $2000 and eight heifers, 323kg for $1480.
A pen of nine Lincoln Red steers, 10-11 months, sold by LG & EM Smith weighed 317kg and sold for $1490.
The heifer portion weighed 295kg and sold for $1290.
