Damage repair from the major flooding event in Victoria will transfer from smaller scale roads to larger scale projects in coming weeks.
Major rebuilding and repair works for larger scale roads will begin soon as Regional Roads Victoria continues into a new phase of its flood recovery program.
Chief of regional transport Paul Northey said larger-scale repairs on flood-affected sections of the Hume and Goulburn Valley Freeways, as well as the Western, Midland and Princes Highways have either begun, or will be underway soon.
Steiglitz Road and the Great Alpine Road have also been slated for major repairs.
Many repairs on these roads will commence once drier weather arrives to provide suitable conditions for rebuilding works.
"Our immediate response has focused on delivering short-term emergency repairs to get roads reopened as soon as possible, now we're turning our attention towards the first stage of longer-term, larger-scale repairs," he said.
"Anyone who's seen the damage inflicted on our roads knows that we have a lengthy recovery program ahead of us, and this is just the first step in that process."
Works will include asphalt patching, structural repairs, clearing and fixing damaged roadside drains and culverts, stabilising landslips and clearing roadside debris.
"This first package of works is about delivering longer-term repairs on those roads that have suffered the most damage in the floods and keeping communities connected to vital supplies and services," Mr Northery said.
Crews will continue to carry out daily inspections and deliver emergency repairs.
More than 525 flood affected roads are still closed across the state, while more than 500 workers have been deployed across the state have so far patched up more than 79,000 potholes.
More than 860 roads since major flooding began in mid-October have been reopened to drivers across Victoria.
