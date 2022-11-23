Stock & Land
Home/News

Regional Roads Victoria start rebuilding and repair works on highways across the state

November 24 2022 - 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Roads Victoria will focus on major roads in its next phase of emergency flood recovery repairs. Picture by Joely Mitchell.

Damage repair from the major flooding event in Victoria will transfer from smaller scale roads to larger scale projects in coming weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.