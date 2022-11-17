Redistributions for the Polwarth electorates for this year's Victorian election has meant a reduction in rural areas and more room for those on the Surf Coast.
The change in demographics may heavily influence the result of that seat so much that Labor could claim it for the first time in the electorate's existence.
This is according to La Trobe University's adjunct research fellow Ian Tulloch, who believes the inclusion of the towns of Torquay and Jan Juc within its boundaries may make the seat an interesting contest.
"The Liberals are 2 per cent after redistribution," he said.
"One of the things that really interests me are demographic changes... and the impact that that has on the overall results."
Mr Tulloch said the amount of people who have moved to the region will have more influence in the results for electorates like South Barwon, Bellarine and Geelong.
"But there is still a little bit happening down in Polwarth to make things interesting," he said.
The electorate has reduced in size and the influence of the rural vote has shifted to neighbouring electorates.
The Liberal incumbent Richard Riordan will be standing for a third time in the seat while Labor has put up Hutch Hussein, who has previously served as the party's Victorian branch president.
Health once again has been a major issue for voters, and parties have pledged to expand the services of a new woman's health clinic, while Opposition Leader Matthew Guy promised an expansion of Geelong's hospital a year earlier than expected.
The electorate includes the cattle country of both Colac and Camperdown and areas like Beeac are home to large cropping operations as well.
Labour shortages have been a focus in the region with Ms Hussein pledging to look at underutilised areas to redevelop which can then accommodate local workers including in the town of Anglesea.
But Mr Riordan says there can be huge swathes of land that can be used as build-to-rent projects, which can be funded either by superannuation funds or the philanthropic sector.
The seat has a long candidate list, and outside of the major parties, candidates for the Animal Justice Party, The Greens, Family First, Derryn Hinch's Justice Party, and one independent.
