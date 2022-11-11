Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Clear Hills achieves a low clearence rate, but many local volume buyers at sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clear Hills stud principal Graeme Hooper, Goorambat said he was still feeling optimistic about selling his rams on offer towards the end of the year despite a low clearence rate. Picture by Philippe Perez.

*24 of 59 Southdown flock rams sold to $1900 (three times), av $1295

The Goulburn Valley-based stud Clear Hills stud principal Graeme Hooper each year comes a long way sell its selection of Southdown flock rams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.