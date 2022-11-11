The Goulburn Valley-based stud Clear Hills stud principal Graeme Hooper each year comes a long way sell its selection of Southdown flock rams.
This year 59 rams took the nearly five-hour trip from the town of Goorambat to Hamilton Showgrounds, which has now become a tradition for the stud.
But this year the sale had moderate succes, with rams that did get sold, not going past $1000 for their price, but for the small number of lots which did get past $1500, bidding had been strong, with three lots selling for $1900 in the pick of the pen sale.
Mr Hooper remained upbeat however for the upcoming months.
"Those that did buy rams bought well," he said.
"It just wasn't enough competition here to go right down the line, and that happens at times.
"So no point in getting disappointed about it. It's just the way it the cookie crumbles"
Mr Hooper was however confident that there would be demand for his rams towards the end of the year and into early 2023, echoing what happened last year.
"The demand for Southdown rams after Christmas was quite strong," he said.
"I cleaned them out out in the end.
"This year we'll see how it works out after we go home with whatever we have got."
Two of the top-priced rams, Lot 2 Clear Hills-210078 and Lot 3 Clear Hills-210457 were sold to Ardonachie Holdings, Macarthur, while the third ram to hit $1900 was Lot 6 Clear Hills-210149, secured by L & J Menzel, Elo Vera, Hamilton.
Lot 2 Clear Hills-210078 had Australian Sheep Breeding Values 0.18 for birthweight (BWT), 12.92 for post weaning weight (PWT) and -0.49 for post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD).
Lot 3 Clear Hills-210457 recorded a BWT of 0.19, a PWT of 9.11 and a PEMD of 0.12, while Lot 6 Clear Hills-210149 recorded a BWT of 0.13, a PWT of 7.00 and a PEMD of 0.71.
The auction looked to be attended by more agents than farmers and while there was a clearance rate of less than 50 per cent, most rams that did get sold went to local buyers.
Mr Hooper said in the end it was worth making the trip across the state to sell his rams as he has a number of farmers in the Grampians who are enthusiastic about the Southdown breed, as well over in the Goulburn Valley.
"We are still getting good demand to sell these rams at home and I think it'll still be easy to sell them at home or elsewhere," Mr HOoper said.
"Now that they've been through this ring, they'll become more available to others so one farmer's loss is another one's gain."
High volume buyers included Abbey Hills, Hawkesdale who bought six lots of rams for a total of $9000 as well as the aforementioned Ardonachie, who bought four rams, spending $5800 in total
Mr Hooper said his season has been a bit "up and down" and the wet meant that not many grains went in, which was not a huge loss for the stud.
"The wet also knocks the sheep about a little bit, but they have come good with a resilience," he said.
"There was one day there where I was marooned by the Broken River flood, but that went down, but for us, it's a balancing up of the last 25 years of dry weather."
"I think farming in general is in a good place right now and while there will be some winners and losers from this season, there's many positives to be had."
Mr Hooper thanked all buyers who cam along and was also optimistic about the evolving nature of his business, saying a new direct marketing lamb enterprise selling processed lamb direct to customers was becoming a "hugely interesting" sector.
