Flooding in NSW is continuing to impact stock movements through regions across eastern Australia, resulting in some mixed sheep and lamb market results.
However in Bendigo, the amount of sheep yarded was the largest so far for a physical sale this year, with their Monday sale yarding over 34,000 sheep, a jump of 9000 from the previous sale.
Most classes of stock were dearer and heavy export-weighted lambs were well sought after at the sale.
Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Nick Byrne, Bendigo, said quality was looking good as well.
"It was probably one of the best-quality yardings there, as a lot of our lambs are just right for the time of the year when they are supposed to be sold," he said.
"There are quite good store lambs through the yarding in general too, which is something we are seeing."
Heavier lambs are the pick of the offering at the moment, according to Mr Byrne, with quality being "exceptional".
"It's really good at the moment, and I think that's a combination of a few things," he said.
"Whilst there's a lot of lambs across the market, on a percentage basis, the portion of them that fit the heavy export category are limited.
"There's just not a lot of lambs with a lot of weight out there at the moment."
Mr Byrne said there was also a lag in terms of supply issues.
"The floods in Victoria and NSW are holding stock back from traditional markets or other sales," he said.
"That is certainly another factor as to why the market is a bit buoyant at the moment."
The market is still showing more demand than supply which Mr Byrne said would probably continue if cold and wet conditions continued.
As many regions find themselves drying up over the next week, there is potential for supply and demand to be levelling out more.
Outside of Bendigo, it's been a mix of higher or lower yardings at physical sales this past week.
Tuesday's Ballarat sale saw 15,000 more sheep offered than their previous sale, yarding a total of 43,000 head, with heavier lambs also in demand there.
Over the border at Corowa, NSW, agents yarded just a little over 15,000 on Tuesday, which was 7000 less than the previous week, but with an improvement in quality, but a lesser supply of lighter lambs there.
On Wednesday at Deniliquin, NSW, there was a surge in numbers as wet conditions cleared, yarding a bit over 8800, nearly 4000 more than their previous sale.
As of Wednesday, the Eastern States Daily Indicator data showed rises in price from the previous week for heavy (up 24 cents a kilogram carcase weight), mutton (up 19c/kg cwt), restocker lamb (up 12c/kg cwt), and trade lambs (up 25c/kg cwt).
Those seeing reductions were Merinos (down 6c/kg cwt), and light lambs (down 27c/kg cwt).
