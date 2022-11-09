Stock & Land
Supply still being stifled in a market where demand for heavy lambs continues

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 9 2022 - 4:00pm
Flo and Melea Pitson, Bagshot, sold 97 16-17-month-old ewes, 58kg, for $280 at Bendigo's recent first-cross ewe sale.

Flooding in NSW is continuing to impact stock movements through regions across eastern Australia, resulting in some mixed sheep and lamb market results.

