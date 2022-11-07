With the state election just under three weeks away, the Victorian Farmers Federation has begun its run of election forums across the state hearing from candidates talking with farmers on the issues that affect them the most.
VFF president Emma Germano said that forums were picked particular electorates, "where we knew that it was going to matter".
"Candidates have been very engaged with our process, and we've been in the halls of parliament for months now with what our election asks are, and by the time that we finish up all of the candidate forums, we'll also put out an election scorecard."
Ms Germano said along with groups election strategy, local issues in regional electorates were also important, and communities needed to engage with politicians on what mattered to them.
Stock & Land headed out to regional candidate forums and saleyards and asked what needed to take priority for the next government.
Tony Wilson, Nilma South
Localised issues in Gippsland was a prime concern for Mr Wilson, but along with many other farmers that we spoke to, the conditions of the state's roads was the primary number one concern for him.
"One [issue] would be the hospital, at Warragul, the community really needs that hospital to be upgraded - and also the roads are a factor too."
Pete Mulcahy, Streatham
Mr Mucahy, who is a member of the Democratic Labor Party, said he wanted to regain human rights for Victoria, and that there has been a "tsunami" of a problem during the COVID pandemic.
"Mental illness has been a big issue for us farmers... many people had lost their jobs these last few years as well."
"I really want assurances that politicians will not ever lock us down again."
Vicki Johnson, Clarkes Hill
Planning and appropriate consultation over transmission lines throughout Central and Western Victoria was something that needed to be addressed for Ms Johnson.
"For me, the biggest issue is the Western Renewables Link and other transmission line projects like the VNI West, that's intended to go from North Ballarat up to Kerang, over the Murray and into New South Wales,"
"Certainly issues surrounding planning and policy for transitioning to renewables concern me.
"It needs to be done, but it is currently done in a 'sledgehammer-on-nail' way... and [planning] needs to be far more sophisticated."
Graeme Nesbit, Wedderburn
Mr Nesbit said improvements to roads, but also public transport, were important for those in the regions.
"Victoria really needs an improved transport system urgently, and that's for both roads and rail," he said.
"We need a plan so that people can get around our state easier, whether for work or just going to visit others.
Mr Nesbit also said that both major parties were "lacking leadership" and parties needed to listen to those living in the regions.
John Buxton, Stratford
Mr Bruxton also believes both parties need to step up in the leadership stakes.
"The Andrews government is totally incompetent, but the opposition haven't shown they have got what it takes to step up."
"Debt is a huge problem, noxious weeds and vermin are out of control and [Agriculture Victoria] doesn't give a stuff about it - they are a waste of space.
"Management of public land is just appalling."
Glen Gapes, Tarrone
Mr Gapes also believes road maintenance was the number one issue that had to be the primary focus for those in the regions.
"The condition of our roads are definitely a major issue that needs urgent attention," he said.
"I don't see what can be more important for us as farmers right now.
"We need to be able to transport our stock safely, and it is simply too hard for us to do that right now."
Jeremy Harper, Kingston
Mr Harper agreed that planning and further consultation over transmission lines in various areas of the state was not being adequate for farmers, but he believed health was an issue that was "bypassing regional areas".
"I think access to health is one of the biggest issues we need to try and fix," he said.
"The health system is in a difficult position right now, and a big issue that really needs to be addressed regionally."
David Jochinke, Murra Wurra
Mr Jochinke said there needs to be more stability in broad policy making across the state.
"There really needs to be a focus on building a better state that doesn't appease to factions, but actually look at the fundamentals of what the state needs," he said.
"For those living regionally this means ensuring greater access to child care, making sure that people do not have to drive 100 kilometres for a doctor's appointment and having easy access to reliable public transport.
"Roads and telecommunications infrastructure is certainly something which we need to be aware of too and that needs to be looked at through the lens of regionality."
