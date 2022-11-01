Stock & Land
Competitive bidders at Coryule purchase well presented rams despite wet season

By Philippe Perez
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:00am
Stephen Chalmers, Nutrien studstock Victoria, Vinnie Dridan, Amphitheatre, Liz Driden, Nutrien Ballarat livestock and Craig Trickey, Coryule, Willowvale, with one of the top priced rams sold Lot 2, 210306.

* 46 of 61 Merino rams sold to $4000 (twice), av $2125

The eighth annual Coryule ram sale held on Tuesday had a good amount of bidders competing well for most lots, with prices hovering around the $2000 mark for most Merino and Poll Merinos on offer.

