The eighth annual Coryule ram sale held on Tuesday had a good amount of bidders competing well for most lots, with prices hovering around the $2000 mark for most Merino and Poll Merinos on offer.
The sale achieved a better average than last year, despite recent wet weather.
A 110 kilogram March regulation shorn ram, Lot 2, 210306, and a 82kg April shorn ram Lot 40, 210328, both achieved a top price for $4000 at the sale.
Lot 2, 210306, was sold to EJ Driden, Lexton and recorded a fibre diametre of 19.4 microns, a standard deviation of 2.9 millimetres, a coefficient variant of 14.9mm and a comfort factor of 99.9 per cent.
Liz Driden, Amphitheatre, who bought on behalf of the vendor said the ram had a very good size on him.
"He's also got nice wool on him and some early growth figures which we're chasing to put into our flock to get our lambs to mature earlier," she said.
Lot 40, 210328, was sold to Michael Corkhill, Grassy Creek Pastoral, Reids Flat, NSW and recorded a FD of 18.5 microns, a SD of 2.7mm, a CV of 14.8mm and CF of 99.8 per cent.
Mr Corkhill said he was interested in the sire of the ram that he bought, which was Wallaloo Park, 190068 PH.
"There quite a lot of really good rams here, and we were chasing a PP Poll today to fit in our operation," he said.
"We have used a Coryule rams before and it has worked very well."
A notable volume buyer at the sale was Jonathon Keith, Keith Partnerships, Glenlogie, who bought 13 lots.
Mr Keith said he had been using Coryule rams for "about eight years", and the results spoke for themselves.
"In that time, we've added two kilos and wool cut to the ewes," he said.
"We've got ewes coming throughwith lambs that are cutting five and a half six kilograms of fleeces of 17 micron wool, and they've really increased our productivity."
Coryule stud manager Craig Trickey said there had been a tough lead up to the sale, but was pleased by the bump in an average from last year's ram sale.
"With rain all week, the sheep had been in the shed," he said.
"But our average was up a bit on last year, and was very much a good sale for commercial buyers wanting good commercial sheep."
Mr Trickey said he was happy with how sheep presented but it was very hard to handle stock at the moment.
"The paddocks are really wet and once you start moving around you end up sheep that are muddy," he said.
"If we had a bit more sunlight, they might have been a little bit better but you can only do with what you've got."
He gave credit to the stud's staff for preparing the day and thanked the local football and netball club for supplying lunch.
After the sale, the stud showed the Melbourne Cup race for those attending.
