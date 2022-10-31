Election forums throughout the state are popping up as polling day gets closer for the state elections.
The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) will host a number of them at select electorates across the state, giving opportunities for farmers to speak to those standing for election.
VFF president Emma Germano said the forums they are running is to make sure farmers are respected by candidates.
"The forums are an opportunity to focus on the issues that matter to farmers and to our regional communities," Ms Germano said.
"I encourage all community members to take part in the forums by bringing their questions and to come and hear what the candidates have to say.
"Candidates will be asked how they will address these key issues if elected, as well as there being the opportunity for community members to ask their own questions."
Other forums hosted by community and advocacy groups will also be held throughout Victoria in the upcoming weeks.
Below is a list of both in-person and online candidate forums that we have found to be announced so far in regional and rural electorates.
Polwarth candidates forum - Wednesday 2 November, 7pm, Colac Mid-City Motor Inn (VFF forum).
Ripon candidates forum- Thursday 3 November, 7pm, Newlyn Recreation Reserve. Newlyn (VFF forum).
Lara candidates forum - Monday November 7, 6pm, The Potato Shed, Drysdale.
Bellarine candidates forum - Monday November 7, 7:30pm, The Potato Shed, Drysdale.
Polwarth candidates forum - Tuesday November 8, 6pm, TIA Function Room, Torquay
South Barwon candidates forum - Tuesday November 8, 7:30pm, TIA Function Room, Torquay
Mildura candidates forum - Monday November 7 - online forum, attend via this link (VFF forum).
Shepparton candidates forum - TBC by the VFF
Euroa candidates forum - Tuesday, November 8 2022, The Salvation Army Seymour Corps, Seymour
Bass candidates forum - Wednesday November 9, 7pm, Grantville Hall (VFF forum).
Geelong candidates forum - Wednesday November 9, 6pm, The Pulse 94.7 Studios, Geelong
Yan Yean and Kalkallo candidates forum - Wednesday November 9, 6:30pm, Wallan Secondary College Auditorium.
Western Victoria Upper House candidates forum - Wednesday November 9, 7:30pm, The Pulse 94.7 Studios, Geelong.
Eureka candidates forum - Thursday November 10, 7:30pm, Buninyong Town Hall, Buninyong.
Eltham, Yan Yean and Eildon candidates forum - Thursday, November 10, 7pm, online forum hosted by Nillumbik Climate Action Team, register here.
Eildon candidates forum - Monday November 14, 7pm, Mansfield Delatite Hotel (VFF forum).
Euroa candidates forum - Tuesday November 15, 7pm, Benalla Bowls Club (VFF forum).
