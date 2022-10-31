Stock & Land
Food and grocery manufacturing has been taken for granted

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:48am
Integration of agriculture and manufacturing is vital, says industry head

The agricultural sector must be integrated into food manufacturing, to ensure both remain healthy, according to Australian Food and Grocery Council chief executive Tanya Barden.

