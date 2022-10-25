Western Victorian Merino breeder Stud Park South, Willaura, has overcome a challenging year with a good result at its annual on-property sale.
Stud co-principal Pat Millear said a top price of $11,000 and the same average as last year was very pleasing.
"All the buyers got what they wanted, they got the rams of their choice and we will probably sell a few afterwards," Mr Millear said.
"The season has been against us, like every livestock producer, it's been so wet and we haven't had a hot summer for years now.
"That's just crucial to the livestock industry to clean up parasites and worms and it look like we are not going to get another one this year."
He said it made it harder to get sheep to thrive, but this year's drop had come up "extremely well" considering the season.
:"We haven't done much differently, we try to keep the meat and wool on them, and uncomplicated," he said.
M Millear told the buying gallery Stud Park South was not trying to reinvent Merinos but rather produce animals that "survived and thrived in this environment.
"The whiteness of these wools is a pretty embedded trait, right now, and we continue to push that as much as we can," Mr Millear said.
Read more:
The top-selling ram, lot 11, was a 122 kilogram, 17-month old Poll Merino.
He was sired by East Mount Ada, with a 19.8 micron fleece.
The ram had a standard deviation of 2.8 per cent, a coefficient of variation of 14.1pc and a comfort factor of 99.7pc.
His eye muscle depth was 40 millimetres and he had a fat measurement of nine mm.
Lot 56A, a replacement, sold for $8000.
The buyer of the top-priced ram James Luckock, Dundonnell, said he and Kate bred their own stud and flock rams, so looked for the top of the draft.
"We don't sell rams, we have been very happy with the bone, growth and wool cut per head, we have been getting from the South Park sheep," he said.
"The rams help keep the crimp in our wool."
Among the volume buyers were Nick Kelson and Rich Avon (11 rams) and Jamecca Plains Pastoral Company (eight).
The sale was conducted by Elders, interfaced with AuctionsPlus
The whiteness of these wools is a pretty embeeded trait, right now, and we continue to push that as much as we can.- Pat Millear, Stud Park South
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.