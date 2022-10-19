Nine Merino studs from southern Victoria opened their gates for the Southern Victorian Merino Field Day on Friday.
The studs - who have their on-property ram sales coming up - took advantage of the opportunity to showcase the best of their stock to potential buyers, agents and onlookers.
The studs open included Mount Challicum, Stud Park South, Gelton, Stavely Park, Boorana, Ioness Poll, Coryule, Montrose Hill and Wurrook.
The event gave both commercial and stud Merino breeders an opportunity to seek quality genetics in one place.
Like many major agricultural events, the Southern Victorian Merino Field Day was also cancelled due to COVID-19 in recent years, but breeders and studs alike were keen to jump back into the action with its return this year.
