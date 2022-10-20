The Knight family of Lansdale Pure Southdowns have welcomed new and return buyers to their second annual sale.
Two new clients secured the top-price ram on Thursday, the first being the Dehnert family of Fernhill Southdowns, Ballan, who Lansdale purchased ewes from during the establishment of their stud.
The Dehnert family also purchased three ewes, and the sale topper for $3000.
"The ewes were very classy ewes that had correctness and shape, two of them actually went back to ewes that Rod and James had bought from us," Fernhill Southdowns stud principal Graeme Dehnert said.
"The ram may not have been the biggest ram offered, but he ticked all of the boxes for us for the style we like."
The second top-priced ram was purchased by LGW Unit Trust, Burrumbeet, who also secured six rams of the draft put forward.
"We were looking for good body shape overall, sound structure and good feet," Kerrie Marney, LGW Unit Trust, said.
"We originally came to buy three but we liked the evenness of type put forward, which led us to buy six and we think they are a very even six rams.
"The rams go over our first cross ewes that we buy in, and we use them over our entire flock."
Lansdale Pure Southdowns stud principal James Knight was extremely happy with the results of the sale, especially offering 20 more rams than in 2021.
"Our top and average was increased on last year, and we sold one ram into a stud, which was a bonus," he said.
"We are putting the best quality rams forward, using the best genetics we can access.
"Considering the cold weather we have had this winter and spring, and the wet weather in the week leading up to the sale, the rams spoke for themselves.
"Our aim is to get better and keep a good line of rams on offer each year for people to have access to quality rams."
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
