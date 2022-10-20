Stock & Land
Lansdale Southdowns backed by new and return ram buyers

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
October 20 2022 - 8:30pm
STUD SIRE: Lansdale Pure Southdown principals James, Janie and Arabella Knight, Bamganie, with Graeme Dehnert, Fernhill Southdowns, Ballan, and his new stud sire.

*40 of 47 rams sold to $3000 (twice), av $1993

*5 of 10 ewes sold to $1000 (three times), av $920

The Knight family of Lansdale Pure Southdowns have welcomed new and return buyers to their second annual sale.

