FAIRVIEW Polwarth stud principal Greg Potter, Barongarook, said while he would liked to have sold more rams at his annual on-farm auction, he was still pleased with the top price.
Fairview sold its top-priced ram for $3050 to an undisclosed, repeat NSW buyer.
Of the 25 rams offered for sale, 15 sold, to average $1250.
Mr Potter said the buyer of the top-priced ram had a big flock of commercial ewes and had a long history with Polwarths.
"They find they work really well for their particular environment," he said.
He said buyers at this year's sale were looking for finer-micron Polwarths that had "reasonably-dense fleeces".
"Last year, we sold quite a few rams after the sale and we hope that will happen again," he said.
Read more: Tasmanian ram is Polwarth's top champion
The June 2021-drop ram was by Mt Alma 3278 out of R19017.
He had a weaning weight of 21.8 kilograms.
He had an eye muscle depth of 28 millimetres, a fibre diameter of 20.1, standard deviation of 3.9, co-efficient of variation of 19.4, and comfort factor of 99.3 per cent.
Mr Potter described the ram as being "good and stylish, with well marked 60s wool".
He said the ram's wool had a good, bold crimp.
"In our area, you need that good, white wool to stand up to the rainfall, and that carries through wherever you go," he said.
Mr Potter said the stud, located south-east of Colac, has an average rainfall of 900mm.
"Hopefully we are on the right track with our genetics," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.