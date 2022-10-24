Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW buyer picks up Colac Polwarth ram for more than $3000

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 24 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaye, Greg and Sam Potter with three-year old Dulcie Dickson, Barangarook, and the top-priced ram. The ram sold for $3050 to an undisclosed NSW bidder. Picture supplied by Fairview

*15 of 25 Polwarth rams to $3050, av $1240

*15 of 25 rams sold to $3050, av $1250

FAIRVIEW Polwarth stud principal Greg Potter, Barongarook, said while he would liked to have sold more rams at his annual on-farm auction, he was still pleased with the top price.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.