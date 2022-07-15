A Tasmanian stud, which exhibited a "powerful" ram has taken out the supreme champion Australian Sheep & Wool Show Polwarth ribbon.
RiverView stud co-principal Wayne Walker brought the ram from his Gretna, Tasmania, stud.
Advertisement
Polwarth judge Kayla Starkey, Mt Pleasant, SA, said the ram was a "powerful" example of the breed.
"He has a beautiful white, crimpy fleece, he is an outstanding exhibit of what our breed can produce, I am loving the carcase he is throwing off as well.
"He has a very powerful carcase, a lot of meat under that wool and I think the fleece is going to be an absolute bale-buster too."
She said the ram exhibited everything required from the breed, wool and meat, and was a fantastic example.
Ms Starkey said Polwarths were being used as maternal breed sires.
"We are also offering a premium wool and carcase," she said.
Given the tumultuous two years, it was good to see the two studs, Fairview, Colac, and RiverView show sheep in Bendigo.
"We still have a few breeders around, but it was great to see the effort," she said.
Mr Walker said Polwarths were "quiet and easy" and he sold rams into the Highland Lakes and south of Tasmania.
"The sheep like the cold conditions, down there," Mr Walker said.
The stud won the supreme exhibit in 2019 with the ram's father.
Read more:
The senior and grand champion ewe ribbons were taken out by Fairview stud, Colac.
Fairview's June-drop grand champion ewe had a 19 micron fleece, a standard deviation of 3.7 per cent and a co-efficient of variation of 19.6pc.
It had a comfort factor of 99.3pc.
Greg Potter, co-principal of Fairview said Ms Starkey felt the ewe's length of body, overall fleece coverage and structure was that of a typical Polwarth.
Advertisement
"That was what got her over the line today, she is doing a really good job of her lamb, so her wool isn't perhaps quite as good as it could be, because all her energy is going into the lamb," he said.
He said Polwarths coped well with the 900 millimetre rainfall of the Colac area.
"Because of their more open fleece, moisture can get away, wind can get in and it doesn't cause too much trouble - they are good hardy animals, which suit the conditions."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.