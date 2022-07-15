Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Polwarth ram, with plenty of power, takes out top Bendigo ribbon

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 15 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tasmanian stud, which exhibited a "powerful" ram has taken out the supreme champion Australian Sheep & Wool Show Polwarth ribbon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.