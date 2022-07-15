Growth in numbers in the English Leicester breed has resulted in strong competition and great optimism for the breed.
Judge Roger Wilkinson, Spion Kop Cheviot stud, Wangoom, said it had been great to see so many English Leicesters of such high quality and great evenness being shown.
Mr Wilkinson said the supreme champion from Koenarl stud, Timboon, had a slightly better muzzle, stronger muscling, greater style, and plenty of scale on her feet.
"This has been an absolute privilege to judge, there has been some big classes with a lot of evenness in the line up," he said.
"I had a class of 11 young ewes and I had to walk around twice but they were all so even visually that I had to handle each of them to place them.
"It is fantastic."
Koenarl stud principal Colin Taylor said it was a terrific surprise for his ewe to be crowned supreme champion English Leicester.
"It was a tremendous result for the breed," he said.
"About 15 years ago I was the only exhibitor, but today even had one class with 12 sheep competing.
"It was magnificent."
Mr Taylor said it was the first proper show for his award-winning ewe after she was prepared for last year's show before its cancelation.
He said significant preparation had gone into preparing his sheep for the show, having travelled to Bendigo from Timboon.
"Luckily I brought them in a week ago and they have all been in a shed for the past week so they could get nice and dry," he said.
Melton Park/Heazlewood Farming stud principal Brenton Heazlewood, Whitemore, Tasmania, said it was terrific to be back at the show again after he brought his champion ram to the 2021 show before it was cancelled.
Mr Heazlewood travelled from his Tasmanian stud with his sheep and was thrilled to be awarded the champion English Leicester ram.
Mr Wilkinson said it was great to see a number of young exhibitors involved in the show as well.
"It is fantastic to see the young exhibitors and they are all being really encouraged by their elders too," he said.
"Everyone works together and helps each other, it is a real family vibe."
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
