Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Koenarl English Leicester stud crowned at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
July 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Growth in numbers in the English Leicester breed has resulted in strong competition and great optimism for the breed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Muirhead

Rob Muirhead

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.