The Australian Sheep & Wool Show has produced quality over quantity in the South Suffolk breed.
South Suffolk judge Jason O'Loghlin, O'Loghlin Wiltshire Horn stud, Blighty, NSW, said the supreme champion ewe from Willow Drive South Suffolk stud, Grassmere, stood out from the start and was a very worthy winner.
"She has got meat right where she needs it, she moves and tracks well, she looks good on her feet and she has great width right through her," he said.
He said carcase traits and meat played a big role in the selection of winners and the winning ewe displayed ideal traits.
"That is what got her the chocolates today," he said.
Willow Drive South Suffolk stud principal Barry Shalders said he was really happy with the performances of his champion ram and champion ewe.
Mr Shalders said this was the second showing for the supreme champion, having featured in the top end of the breed on each occasion.
He said recent seasonal conditions at his property had been difficult, with a lack of autumn rain giving way to a very wet July in the middle of his lambing season.
Nonetheless, he was thrilled to be able to prepare his sheep and attend the show.
Willow Drive was the only stud to enter South Suffolks at the ASWS.
Mr O'Loghlin said it was unfortunate there was not a greater number of entrants into this year's show to provide greater competition, but the quality of sheep shown was very strong.
"There was only one exhibitor in the end which obviously didn't do him justice from a competition perspective," he said.
"But although there were not big numbers, they were actually really good."
Mr O'Loghlin said particularly given the conditions Mr Shalders had endured recently, it was a great result.
"He has had a difficult season down there, but despite his short preparation, the sheep were really quite good," he said.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
