Farmers with cameras are being encouraged to share their photos with Stock & Land's Social Media Snapshot.
From crops to livestock and everything in between, share your photos which highlight the best aspects of agriculture.
South-west Victorian photographer Edwina Moutray, who runs Edwina Moutary Images on Instagram, recently captured a photo of a pet sheep at her Codrington farm.
"I love reconnecting with pets after they've grown up and moved back in with the mob," she said.
"To see them so grown and healthy is so heartwarming and the fact that they remember us and still love chin rubs and finger nibbles is delightful."
Meanwhile, regular contributor and central Victorian farmer Geradline Fasso, Mia Mia, captured a photo of Buzz the puppy during a visit to her mixed-farming property.
Another photo in this week's paper was sent in by Sharon Granger who captured a peaceful looking paddock in the Narraburra Hills, NSW.
Want your photo featured in Stock & Land?
Send your photo with a description to bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or via Stock & Land's Instagram or Facebook.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
