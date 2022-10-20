Stock & Land
Pinora Poll Dorsets at Heyfield record best stud average to date

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
October 20 2022 - 1:00am
Pinora Poll Dorset stud principal Kelvin Sundermann, Heyfield, Billy Trinder, Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock, and Ian Baker, Nutrien Greenwood, with the top-priced Pinora ram.

*Total clearance of 71 rams to $3000, av $2340

A Poll Dorset stud in central Gippsland has recorded an average increase of more than $700 during its annual on-property ram sale at Heyfield.

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

