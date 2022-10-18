Thirty-five buyers from across Victoria have walked away with a selection of 200 rams during the combined Jews Harp Poll Dorset, Baynton Border Leicester and Mission White Suffolk annual ram sale.
The O'Sullivan family, Baynton, recorded a total clearance across the three studs with 200 rams sold during their ninth sale to a selection of return and first-time clients.
Jews Harp Poll Dorset stud principal Michael O'Sullivan said despite wet weather at his property north-east of Kyneton which presented a number of challenges, the line-up of rams was very even.
The Border Leicester and White Suffolk studs are managed by his two sons Martin and Anthony, respectively.
"The rams had grown out well considering the wet and cold conditions and we were able to produce a strong even line of rams," he said.
"The family would like to thank the buyers and many supporters who showed great interest and special thanks to the Elders team who helped to create another successful sale."
The top-priced $3800 Poll Dorset ram, Lot 43, was purchased by Martin Donohue, Penstock Pastoral, Acheron.
This ram carried a terminal carcase production index of 151.30, post-weaning weight of 16.48 and post-eye muscle depth of 2.71.
The volume buyers of the Poll Dorset rams included Glenardagh East, Sidonia, Bungeeltap, Glenhope and Heffernan Livestock, Cathkin.
The top-priced Border Leicester ram, Lot 145, was knocked down for the same price at $3800 to Andy and Carmel Hay, Kamarooka.
The ram carried a maternal weaning weight of 1.09 and a post eye muscle depth of 0.43.
The major volume buyer of the Border Leicester rams was Coliban Park, Sutton Grange.
Meanwhile, Lot 121 was the top-priced Mission White Suffolk ram, which was also purchased by Andy and Carmel Hay, Kamarooka.
The ram had a PWWT of 16.96 and TCP of 147.16.
Mr Hay said he bought three Border Leicesters and two White Suffolk rams at the sale.
"They have what we're looking for," Mr Hay, a first-cross lamb producer, said.
"The Borders are very long in length and their wool was finer than a lot of others, while the White Suffolks had great conformation, good heads and a very good body.
"This is only my second year but we've had very good lambing success from the rams we've bought from the family."
The Border Leicesters will be used in the first-cross operation, while the White Suffolks will be joined to first-cross ewes that are retained in the operation.
Volume buyers included Glenardagh East, Sidonia, which bought 17 Poll Dorset rams to a top price of $3500, while Bungeeltap, Glenhope, secured 16 rams, including eight Poll Dorset rams to $3600 and eight Border Leicester rams $3700.
Heffernan Livestock, Cathkin, bought 14 Poll Dorset rams to a top price of $3200, Coliban Park, Sutton Grange bought 12 Border Leicester rams to $2900, and Leon McLean, Pastoria, bought eight White Suffolk rams to $1900.
Elders Bendigo livestock agent Greg Boyd said the total clearance was a result of the family working together to produce sought after rams for the commercial industry.
"It's a reward for genetics the family is putting into their livestock," he said.
"The O'Sullivans have invested money in genetics and get the right stock for people on a commercial basis for the lamb industry.
"There were a few new clients there, but mainly these rams were bought by return clients."
Mr Boyd said the stud's rams were in high demand for a number of reasons.
"People are chasing high genetics and this stud has put a lot of work in getting eye muscle and growth into their Poll Dorsets and that's what people are chasing now and that reflected in the sale," he said.
