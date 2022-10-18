Stock & Land
O'Sullivans hold Poll Dorset, Border Leicester, White Suffolk ram sale

October 18 2022 - 11:30pm
*Total clearance of 120 Poll Dorset rams sold to $3800, av $2866

*Total clearance of 60 Border Leicester rams sold to $3800, av $2318

*Total clearance of 60 White Suffolk rams sold to $2000, av $1510

Thirty-five buyers from across Victoria have walked away with a selection of 200 rams during the combined Jews Harp Poll Dorset, Baynton Border Leicester and Mission White Suffolk annual ram sale.

