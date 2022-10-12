Stock & Land
Yarram Park offers maternal, terminal rams to clients at Hamilton

Alastair Dowie
Alastair Dowie
October 12 2022 - 12:00am
*95 of 100 maternal rams sold to $6500, av $2034

*137 of 187 Southie terminals rams sold to $2750, av $1383

Buyers bid freely as they chased performance-backed maternal and terminal sires at the annual Yarram Park Performance Ram Sale at Hamilton on Tuesday.

