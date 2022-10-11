Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mount Yulong has regular and new clients back to purchase Merinos and Border Leicesters

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated October 11 2022 - 9:38am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Yulong stud co-principal Peter Rogers, top price buyer Peter Remfry, Willoura, Mount Yulong's Tom Walker and Daniel Rogers, Nutrien south east stud stock manager Peter Godbolt & Kevin Beaton, Kelvyn, Coojar with Lot 3, 210308 and Lot 60, 21-0038.

* 43 out of 52 Poll Merinos sold to $4500 (twice), av $1919

* 12 out of 19 Border Leicesters sold to $1800, av $1117

IT may have been a small crowd, but there were plenty of volume buyers at the 2022 Mount Yulong Poll Merino and Border Leicester Sale held this past Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.