Agriculture in the spotlight of carbon reductions

By Tom Marland, Marland Law Principal
October 11 2022 - 5:30am
The "carbon madness" currently gripping the Netherlands is swiftly sweeping the globe and Australia is not immune. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

COMMENT

The Netherlands is a rich and diverse European country populated by 17 million people and with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of about $1 trillion per year.

