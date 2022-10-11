The Netherlands is a rich and diverse European country populated by 17 million people and with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of about $1 trillion per year.
The Netherlands literally means "lower countries", due to its flat topography. In fact, 50 per cent of the land in the Netherlands is less than one metre above sea level and 26pc of the country is below sea level.
This is not caused from recent climate change, but has been an ongoing problem since the end of the last ice age.
Back in the 14th century, the Dutch implemented a large-scale land reclamation program that included the construction of extensive channels, dikes, dunes, windmills and pumps.
It was a highly successful feat of engineering and is an example of what can be achieved through ingenuity and strategic investment.
Today, the Netherlands is the world's second biggest exporter of food and agricultural products by value due to its fertile soil, mild climate and use of irrigation systems.
It exports more than 100 billion Euro worth of product annually, including vegetables, fruit, flowers, meat and dairy products.
The Netherlands is also one of Europe's largest greenhouse gas emitters - mainly due to its extensive agricultural industries.
Recently the Dutch Government passed legislation that requires its nitrogen emissions to be reduced by 50pc by 2030.
While this will have a heavy impact on their industrial sector and electricity generators, it will have the biggest impact on their food and fibre producers.
Dutch farmers will be required to reduce their emissions by 40pc, resulting in a possible 30pc decrease in total livestock numbers - or cutting the country's livestock herd by about one million animals.
It will also see a reduction in fertiliser use and intensive farm production systems that have high nitrogen and ammonia use.
The Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, has described the situation as an "unavoidable transition" to a greener economy. He has provided 25 billion Euro in aid.
Predictions are that more than 11,000 farms will be forced to close.
Dutch farmers have quite rightly taken to the streets with their tractors in protest.
But because they only represent less than 1pc of the population that helps feed the other 99pc, most of their complaints will fall on deaf ears.
The "carbon madness" currently gripping the Netherlands is swiftly sweeping the globe.
Once sensible, liberal democracies that were built on the principles of self-reliance, hard work and common sense are now more than willing to cut their own people's throats on the global alter of "climate change".
And the Dutch aren't jumping off the cliff alone.
The Irish Government has also just set a target of 25pc reduction in agricultural emissions by 2030, with one million head of sheep and cattle to get the chop - permanently.
I guess they must have forgotten about the great potato famine of 1845, which saw one million of the Irish population starve to death.
New Zealand is also proposing to introduce a carbon "levy" on its farmers by 2025.
And if anyone thinks Australia is immune to this "carbon madness" - think again.
Australia has just signed up to reduce our carbon emissions by 43pc by 2030.
What do you think will happen once they work out that solar panels and wind turbines won't cover the gap?
They will go after the very industries that built and sustain this country, such as agriculture and mining, for "cheap" carbon credits and to appease even cheaper inner-city votes.
It's a shame that it will only be once the fridge is bare and the lights are permanently turned off that we will recognise our own madness.
- Tom Marland, Marland Law principal
