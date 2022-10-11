Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Victoria introduces country's toughest farm trespass penalties

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated October 11 2022 - 8:46pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VFF Pig Group president Tim Kingma, central Victoria, says some farmers will need support to implement the new biosecurity measures, Picture supplied by Tim Kingma

Victorian primary producers have welcomed new laws allowing livestock owners to voluntarily establish extra biosecurity measures on their properties, to protect them from trespassers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.