Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Victorian rain event could equal devastating 2010-11 floods, says SES

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
October 11 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandbags will be an essential part of responding to widespread flooding, expected from an approaching weather system. Picture supplied by the SES

The State Emergency Service says Victoria's devastating 2010-11 floods may be repeated, during an intense burst of rain that's about to hit the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.