Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

MDBA pre-releases create close to 250GL airspace in Hume Dam ahead of wet spring

Updated August 3 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOOD READY: The Murray-Darling Basin Authority is reminding those who live downstream of Hume Dam to be flood ready, as southern Australia enters the wettest period for southern Basin catchments.

Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) River Management executive director Andrew Reynolds has reminded residents living downstream of Hume Dam to be flood ready.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.