Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) River Management executive director Andrew Reynolds has reminded residents living downstream of Hume Dam to be flood ready.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain in the Hume Dam catchment in coming days, with high totals possible, he said..
Advertisement
"The MDBA has been pre-releasing water from the dam to create airspace since May, and we have close to 250 gigalitres of airspace available to capture the inflows," Mr Reynolds said.
"However, if rainfall is more intense or totals are greater than forecast, significant runoff could be generated, with a risk of flooding both upstream and downstream of Hume Dam as these inflows would be passed through the dam and downstream."
Hume Dam is currently 92 per cent full.
Read more:
"River operators continue to work around the clock to assess new inflow and weather information and to manage releases accordingly," Mr Reynolds said.
"This includes close collaboration with WaterNSW and the Bureau of Meteorology to get the most up-to-date rainfall and inflow forecasts.
"The MDBA's priority is keeping the dam safe, capturing and storing water and, where we can, mitigating floods."
He said if you live or work on a floodplain, please stay up to date on the latest weather information including warnings, river conditions and rainfall in your area via the Bureau of Meteorology's website.
Residents are also encouraged to subscribe to WaterNSW's Early Warning Network to be notified via SMS, landline or email about dam releases during times of high releases and floods.
There are three things you can do to be prepared for potential floods:
Advertisement
The Bureau of Meteorology's outlook for August to October 2022 indicates wetter than average conditions are likely to continue across much of Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.