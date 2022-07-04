Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bureau of Meteorology forecasts frosty Victorian mornings this week

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 6 2022 - 2:56am, first published July 4 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROSTY MORNINGS: The Bureau of Meteorology says frost warnings are likely for the whole of the state on Wednesday, with the north and north east experiencing frost on Tuesday and Thursday too. Photo: Jon Stutfield (Unsplash).

Victoria will be avoiding much of the wild weather and flooding emergency that has inundated the east coast, with frost and fog being the most concerning thing for farmers and croppers to look out for weather wise this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.