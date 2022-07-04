Victoria will be avoiding much of the wild weather and flooding emergency that has inundated the east coast, with frost and fog being the most concerning thing for farmers and croppers to look out for weather wise this week.
Duty forecaster, Bureau of Meteorology Miriam Bradbury said it will be a very settled for most areas of Victoria with stable temperatures not exceeding 16 in the north, and 14 degrees everywhere else, in stark contrast to conditions up north.
Advertisement
"Were more under the influence of a ridge of high pressure that's extending from a high over the [Great Australian] Bight, and over the next couple of days, that high is going to really slowly move across Victoria," Ms Bradbury said.
"What that means for Victoria's weather is that we're going to continue to see these mostly clear skies, both overnight and during the day, so fairly sunny conditions."
She said there will be cold mornings with fog and frost being most prominent on Wednesday but the rest of the days Victoria will mainly experience clear and sunny skies.
READ MORE:
"Generally speaking, on Tuesday morning we'll probably see a frost warning going out for the northeast district," she said.
"While I think the northern country probably is not going to be quite as cold enough to see a warning triggered there, we could see frost extending in down across into Gippsland as well.
"But going into Wednesday morning, it looks fairly likely that we'd have a frost warning out for most districts - it's definitely the colder morning of the two."
Ms Bradbury said frost areas will start to contract away to the north and northeast again by Thursday.
The intense weather in New South Wales is being caused by a low that developed in the Hunter and Central Coast region on Monday, but the only impact that trough will have in Victoria are some isolated showers on Monday extending into north eastern Victoria, with light showers impacting towns as far south as Omeo.
"[There'll] be a little bit of increased cloud cover through East Gippsland at the moment as well as some isolated showers but really the showers that we're expecting, barely bear mentioning in comparison to what they're seeing in New South Wales.
Ms Bradbury said four or five millimeters will drop across East Gippsland at most, with that rain drying up by Tuesday.
Cropping farmer Daniel Keam, Wallup, said he has heard of some other farmers are worried over frosty conditions, especially as some are starting their post-emergent spraying.
"Once you start getting a string of frost, the plants shut down and and you can do more damage with your post-emergent spray than even the frost can do," he said.
"I've already heard of a story of some beans going black in between frosts from post-emergent sprays."
Mr Keam said many farmers will simply just wait and see in how conditions pan out.
He advised famers should be aware of forecasts and it was better frost was coming now rather than later in the year "when everything is flowering".
Advertisement
"The old rule of thumb is to think about three frosts in a row and then you stop spraying" he said.
He also said his thoughts were with croppers up in New South Wales and Queensland at the moment, as many hadn't finished cropping before the wild weather and that one operation had tried to "re-sow three times and just then said they will not do it anymore".
"Some are down to using planes and spreaders to at least get some seed in the ground, so things are pretty tough up there," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.