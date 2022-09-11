Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Goornong solar farm small enough to avoid best agricultural land, ACEnergy tells minister

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
September 11 2022 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A company is awaiting a planning decision on a Goornong solar farm bid. Picture: File picture.

The planning minister is considering a bid for a five megawatt solar farm north of Bendigo capable of powering 1000 homes per year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.