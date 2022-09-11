ONE OF Australia's largest seed breeders is putting its money where its mouth is by offering existing grower customers free seed of its three new open pollinated (OP) canola varieties.
While much of the focus in the canola industry has been on developing high yielding hybrid varieties, Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) has just released three OP lines, Bandit TT (triazine tolerant), Renegade TT and Outlaw.
AGT chief executive Haydn Kuchel said the giveaway would give growers an alternative to high priced hybrid canola seed.
"We are doing this a bit differently, leading in to the 2023 season, if you're an AGT grower that has planted our wheat, barley, durum or lupin varieties in the past, we will be in touch to offer you free seed of Bandit TT, Renegade TT and Outlaw," Dr Kuchel said.
He said feedback from the market was that growers wanted more secure canola seed supplies, after issues getting hold of hybrid seed in recent years, along with a reticence to pay big dollars up front.
"Why pay $50-100 upfront to access hybrid seed, if you can get it, without knowing if you will get good establishment, or how the season will finish?" Dr Kuchel asked.
So what is in it for the seed breeder?
AGT is confident its generosity will pay dividends at the end of the season when it can collect end point royalties (EPRs) on the varieties.
Dr Kuchel said he felt the industry was looking for the release of more OP varieties, especially for growers in lower rainfall zones where the cost of hybrid seed can be prohibitive given average yield projections and climate risk.
"OP canola can provide most growers, especially those in the low and medium rainfall zones, a reduced risk and more profitable option," he said.
"When yields are lower, or opening rains are less certain, OP varieties show their greatest profitability improvement over hybrids."
"We believe that these varieties can play an important role for growers, they help to put flexibility and resilience back in the hands of growers."
AGT canola breeder, Sami Ullah, says that the three varieties have been named in line with the unorthodox stance the company has taken breeding OP lines when the focus elsewhere has been on hybrids.
He said the three lines had performed well in trials, with each variety suited for different environments.
"Bandit TT is a very quick flowering variety that has shown its best adaptation in quick season environments and lower yield potential areas," Dr Ullah said.
He said Renegade TT is a quick flowering variety suited to areas with mid-yield potential higher than those of Bandit.
Dr Ullah said he expected Renegade TT to have appeal over a wider area than Bandit.
Finally, he said Outlaw is a very quick flowering conventional variety with impressive yield.
Overall, Outlaw has shown yields 4 per cent higher than AV Garnet, leading the charge in the smaller conventional market segment.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
