Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ballarat Lifeline has been given a fleece competition 21st birthday present

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARITY DONATION: Australian Sheep Breeders' Association president Margot Falconer, Australian Wool Testing Authority Sampling Operations manager Tim Steere, Nutrien Ag Solutions Bendigo Wool Account manager Candice Cordy, Lifeline Ballarat's Ivan Thorne and Nutrien's Nicole Davies with the charity fleece.

This year's annual Australian Fleece Competition - the 21st year it's been held - has raised $13,500 for Lifeline.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.