This year's annual Australian Fleece Competition - the 21st year it's been held - has raised $13,500 for Lifeline.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Bendigo Wool Account manager Candice Cordy said that brought the total figure donated to national charities, since the competition began, to more than $120,000.
"The sale was generously supported by the wool buyers in Melbourne," Ms Cordy said.
She encouraged exhibitors and industry participants to nominate a charity, to benefit from fleece donations in the future.
The annual charity wool sale was a collaboration between the Australian Sheep Breeders' Association, Australian Wool Testing Authority and Nutrien, with support from sponsors and many other wool industry participants.
Ms Cordy said the charity sale was part of the largest fully measured fleece competition in the world, at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo.
"The competition showcases fleeces from all wool growing states of the country and caters to all major wool types, from Ultrafine Merinos right through to British breeds," Ms Cordy said.
"There are also performance classes, for flocks which are shorn at 6-8 month intervals."
Organisers encouraged anyone who was shearing, in the coming months, to put a fleece aside for the competition next year.
" You will receive feedback on your fleece, the opportunity to benchmark against the best fleeces in the country and make a donation to a national charity."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
