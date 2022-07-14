Stock & Land
Mount Challicum Merino stud wins Australian Fleece Competition

July 14 2022 - 8:01pm
Chris, Tim and Ben Hartwich, Mount Challicum Merino stud, Ararat, have won this year's Australian Fleece Competition.

Mount Challicum Merino stud, Ararat, has been announced the winner of the 2022 Australian Fleece Competition.

