Mount Challicum Merino stud, Ararat, has been announced the winner of the 2022 Australian Fleece Competition.
This is the second grand champion title awarded to stud principals Phil and Kim Hartwich, after previously winning in 2014.
It was an extra superfine Merino fleece that won the stud the award this year, as well as most successful stud exhibitor.
The grand champion 17.2-micron fleece scored 97.43 out of a possible 100 points.
In a statement, the Mr and Mrs Hartwich said they were extremely honoured to receive the top fleece award this year.
"We selected some handy fleeces, as did other growers," they said.
"We feel that the fleece competition does an amazing job in highlighting worthwhile charities, and we always support the competition."
Now in its 21st year, the Australian Fleece Competition is the largest fully-measured fleece competition in the world, this year attracting 345 entries from 130 exhibiters.
This year's judges included Modiano Australia senior buyer Lou Morsh and Ian Shawcross, Nutrien/Arcadian Wool, Geelong.
"Favorable growing conditions in most areas, along with good breeding and management practices have produced an excellent quality show this year," Mr Shawcross said.
Mr Morsh said the majority of the fleeces in the Merino section showed all traits of the modern Merino, being well nourished, heavy cutting and with a long staple and deep crimp.
"The visual traits of the fleeces were very even, separating them on that alone would have been very difficult this year," he said.
After winning the grand champion award in 2019, Glen Brothers P/L, Wattlebank Merino stud, Guildford, received the reserve grand champion award this year with their 16-micron ultrafine fleece scoring 95.45 points.
The champion commercial fleece was won by Seaori Pastoral Co, Rosemont, Crookwell, NSW, with an 18.8-micron fleece in the fine medium Merino ewe/wether section, scoring 91.40 points.
Seaori Pastoral dominated the commercial section, taking home the reserve commercial champion, and the most successful commercial exhibitor.
Nutrien Bendigo wool account manager Candice Cordy, the competition convener, said they were very pleased to run another successful event this year.
"The Australian Sheep and Wool Show was cancelled due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, so we are thrilled to be back here in Bendigo this weekend," Ms Cordy said.
"This is a really important event for the industry and a great opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate all the hard work of our livestock producers and woolgrowers, so we are looking forward to welcoming everyone over the next few days."
Supported by 26 sponsors, the competition offers $18,000 in prizes, with the grand champion fleece exhibitor collecting a $2200 travel voucher sponsored by Nutrien Wool and Elanco Animal Health.
The Proctor family, Gowan Brae, were this year's winners of the performance class, which caters for exhibitors shearing in six to eight-month cycles commercially.
Almost two-thirds of the fleeces on show were donated by exhibitors to be auctioned at the completion of the competition, with all proceeds donated to a different nominated charity each year.
Since its inception, more than $190,000 has been raised for different charities.
This year's nominated charity is Lifeline, who provide support for all Australians experiencing emotional distress.
The competition is run in conjunction with the ASWS and is a joint effort between the Australian Sheep Breeders Association, Australian Wool Testing Authority and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
