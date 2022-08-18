Stock & Land
Changing Tasmania's land acquisition laws on the agenda for peak body

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
August 18 2022 - 8:00pm
ACQUISTION ISSUES: Oliver Scott Young, Cressy, Tasmania, says he's had issues with both TasNetworks and Tasmanian Irrigation.

The Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association is confident the state government will update compulsory land acquisition legislation, after concerns raised by primary producers.

