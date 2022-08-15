Greater powers for state and federal governments to declare certain energy transmission projects are of "national significance" have raised concerns among farmers on both sides of Bass Strait.
Farmers have questioned what will happen as a result of last week's announcement, which ministers said would allow them to "progress the timely delivery of critical projects and ensure better community consultation."
The minister's first priority, under their new National Energy Transformation Partnership, is to: "Identify opportunities to accelerate delivery of priority transmission projects, and progress associated regulatory reforms so they are fit-for-purpose and streamlined."
The western Victorian lobby group opposing AusNet's Western Renewables Link project, a 190-kilometre transmission line running between Stawell and Sydenham, is seeking clarification of the impact of the new powers.
Stop AusNet's Towers spokeswoman Myrniong farmer Emma Muir said she was concerned about the latest developments.
"They promise the world and you don't know what any of it means - I would like to see them engage with the stakeholders, the community.
"Yet again, we are not even at the table, we are not invited."
She said she understood Australia was in the middle of an energy crisis but Stop AusNet Towers would be seeking more detail in a bid to understand the impact of the decision.
"If they [power providers and governments] engage in the right way, we are happy to work with them," she said.
"But if there is no engagement - just outdated, old-fashioned technology - we will protest against that, as will the whole of Victoria, Tasmania and NSW."
Patrick Flanagan, Blauvelt Poll Dorsets, Coimodai, said he believed the latest move was just another way of bulldozing the towers through.
"We will have no say in it," Mr Flanagan said.
"I went to a meeting with AusNet a couple of weeks ago and they still haven't arrived at a final route, they keep changing it."
The current planned route was about a kilometre from his house and would devalue the property by "at least half," he said.
Protesters were not opposed to the transmission line, he said.
"The lines should be going underground, where there is very little environmental impact on everyone."
One of the transmission lines now flagged as of "national significance is the 220 kilometre Marinus Link, a 1500 megawatt capacity undersea and underground electricity connection between Tasmania and Hazelwood, Victoria.
In Tasmania, unlike Victoria, land can be compulsorily acquired by government business enterprises, such as TasNetworks, that provide electricity or irrigation services.
Livestock producer Oliver Scott-Young said the family was "unlucky" in that the Palmerston electricity substation was in the middle of their Poatina farm.
"We have quite a few TasNetworks lines going in various directions through our farm, that limits where we can place centre pivot irrigators," Mr Scott-Young said.
He said TasNetworks had initially indicated they would be "somewhat willing" to put towers in areas that would cause the least inconvenience.
"But the cheapest option for them is the least convenient option for us - the most convenient option for us is underground - that would be the number one preference for farmers.
"The second preference would be to erect the new line the the footprint of the old line."
Tasmania's compulsory land acquisition laws were written in such a way many farmers "don't have a leg to stand on,' when it came to getting their preferences.
Prime lamb producer Scott Colvin, Cressy, said TasNetworks was proposing a doubling of the physical size of the transmission lines across his property, while increasing their capacity tenfold.
A national framework for land acquisition and compensation would be needed, to deliver the proposed electricity transmission projects, he said.
"That framework need to be in a form that means farmers are not unduly penalised for private companies profiting off increased generation capacity, while asking farmers to bear the cost of those projects, without adequate compensation," he said.
He said he hadn't allowed TasNetworks onto his land to do studies on a potential route..
"We have invested significant capital in pivot irrigation, fencing and laneways that will all potentially have to be moved," he said.
As Tasmanian government business enterprises, such as TasNetworks, had the power of compulsory acquisition, famers were handicapped in their negotiations, he said.
"If they [TasNetworks] don't like it, or if they are going to have to pay too much, they are going to compulsorily acquire the land - obviously they have assured us that is a last resort," Mr Colvin said.
"They try and avoid it at all costs, but not at any cost - they have told us going underground would increase the cost by seven times."
He said while he didn't fully understand what the energy ministers' decision meant, he had serious concerns about the decision.
"How are we going to negotiate properly?" he said.
"How are you going to come to the negotiating table, when one party has the power of acquisition and a stopwatch on the negotiations?"
He said commercial operators would be bound to negotiate in good faith, offer compensation and pay penalties, if they ran over schedule on completing planned works.
"We are livestock operators and they might tell me they are going to be here in September, which is in the middle of lambing
"But if they don't arrive until the middle of November, I have lost three months of production I can't get back," he said.
He said the family had been "in limbo" on the Marinus Link for some time.
"It hampers your willingness to invest, am I going to put a a centre pivot in a paddock when I am not sure it's going to be in the way of a transmission line, in two years time?"
A TasNetworks spokesman said the declaration of the Marinus Link as a project of national significance was a new development and details regarding its application would follow.
"TasNetworks does not anticipate that this latest development will disadvantage landowners," the spokesman said.
"TasNetworks is committed to meaningfully engaging and working closely with affected Tasmanian landowners and project stakeholders to reach mutually acceptable outcomes."
He said during community and landowner engagement relating to the North West Transmission Developments project, TasNetworks had learnt that landowners wanted a more contemporary compensation framework applied.
"TasNetworks has committed to - and is undertaking - a review of the existing compensation framework and is currently working on a set of revised compensation principles and approach to be provided to landowners," the spokesman said.
"TasNetworks is also working with its shareholders, the Australian Energy Regulator and other government bodies regarding the revised compensation principles and approach."
The Victorian government has been contacted for comment.
AusNet declined to comment on the declaration.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
