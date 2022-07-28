Stock & Land
Royal Melbourne Show foot and mouth biosecurity plans get Victorian chief vet approval

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 28 2022 - 7:02am, first published 5:00am
LAUNCH: Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney and Victoria's chief vetinary officer Graeme Cook in Melbourne on Thursday.

Victoria's chief veterinary officer has moved to quell fears that animals will be restricted from this year's Melbourne Royal Show, signalling his confidence in Australia's border security system.

