It's been a triple treat for Merino breeders at Bendigo's Australian Sheep & Wool Show, with three studs selling rams for the $20,000 top price.
Two NSW and one Victorian stud shared the top honors.
Glenpaen, Brimpaen, offered the first of the 88 rams auctioned and was also the front-runner, among the three top sellers.
Glenpaen sold the May 2020-drop ram, which was sired by Yarrawonga 1162 out of Kamora Netley.
He had figures of a 20.3 micron fleece, a standard deviation of three per cent, co-efficient of variation of 14.8pc and comfort factor of 99.5.
Glenpaen principal Rod Miller said wasn't surprised by the price, which met his reserve.
"I wasn't going to give him away, these rams don't come along all the time and I have retained a bit of semen so I can still use him," Mr Miller said.
The ram was bought by Kurrajong Park stud,
He said the ram's underlines were "fantastic.
"The further down you get, the better the wool gets," he said.
"He is a couble P and to get that on a poll ram is pretty special."
The ram won the grand champion and would go to Dubbo, in August, to represent Victoria.
George Merryman, Merryville stud, Boorowa, NSW said there had been a great deal of interest, in his ram, at the show.
"He won his class in the final six-tooth, and went on to become reserve in the final," Mr Merryman said.
"He has a beautiful sweet wool, but a lot of people commented on his barrel - spring of rib- but he has a very good micron of just over 16."
The ram was bought by Kurrajong Park stud,
He was bought by Beverley, Redesdale. and Mt Challicum Ararat studs.
The August 2020 -drop Poll ram was sired by Brilliant Super 18th, out of MSSE.
He had a 17.1 micron fleece, a standard of deviation of 2.7 per cent, a co-efficient of variation of 15.8 and comfort factor of 99.8.
Beverley's John Barty said the stud was venturing into Poll Merinos.
"To start off, we want to buy good ones, we like his presence, spring of rib, and beautiful soft wool," Mr Barty said.
"We think he will fit very well, with what we are trying to do."
He said Mr Barty had used Merryville before.
Mt Challicum's co-principal Phil Hartwich said the Merryville ram would bring in another family line.
Mt Challicum took out this year's Australian Fleece competition.
"We have had a good weekend, so it's all good," Mr Hartwich said.
Nerstane, Woolbrook, NSW, was the third stud to sell a ram for the top price.
Stud co-principal Hamish McLaren said it had been a really good show, especially as everyone was able to get back together again.
The ram was third in the fine-wool fourth-tooth Poll.
'He was probably not quite big enough to win the main ribbons, this year, but he certainy had the wool,:" Mr McLaren said.l.
The 24 month old ram sired by Nerstane Seven, out of 161967 WDES.
He had figures of an 18.3 micron fleece, a standard deviation of 2.5pc, a co-efficient of variation of 13.7pc and comfort factor of 99.8.
He was bought by TR and GJ Dolbel, Rockley, NSW.
"The buyer was looking for waterproof wools, I think, being from Bathurst, they have had it terribly wet," Mr McLaren said.
Elders auctioneer Ross Milne said he was very happy with the sale, saying it was probably one of the best averages ever achieved at Bendigo.
"There was a $20,000 top three times, a bit of stud inquiry and very good commercial inquiry underpinned most of the sale" Mr Milne said.
"The general comment was the quality of the rams, from all the studs involved, was very, very good - they have certainly lifted the bar, in terms of he quality of rams they have put up."
Rams went into Victoria, NSW and Tasmania.
Nutrien auctioneer Peter Godbolt said there was quality, at the top end, and good commercial buying throughout the sale.
"I thought we would sit between $20,000-30,000 throughout the sale," Mr Godbolt said.
"This is always the first one off he rank, so we are not always 100pc sure what is going to happen, but this is where we follow and see the sales going we should be in pretty good stead."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
