An outstanding superfine six-tooth ewe has taken out this year's supreme exhibit at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Aptly named 'Perfection 54' the 15.4-micron fibre diametre ewe was exhibited by the Lette family of Conrayn stud, located in the Snowy Plains of NSW.
Superfine judge Will Crawford said the ewe was almost flawless in the way she held herself.
"The judges were unanimous on this one. She stands so correct, she is deep barrelled and she is great underneath." Mr Crawford said.
"I struggled to find any flaws in her - I can't speak highly enough of her as a ewe and what she does for the breed.
"It was great to see her come all the way to the end, it is a credit to the Lette family and to the industry as well."
By RP16-40, which was in partnership with Beverly stud in Bendigo in 2018, she is out of Conrayn Ford ewe.
To take the top gong, Perfection edged out Glenpaen stud with their fine medium Poll Merino ram which had been sashed the grand champion Merino ram of the show.
Her fleece measurements were 15.4-micon, 2.9 standard deviation, 18.8 coefficient of variation and 100pc comfort factor.
Peter Lette said there was a lot to love about their supreme exhibit.
"Her scale is outstanding and her wool quality does not falter," Mr Lette said.
"And that quality wool goes from her toes to her belly. She is so sweet all over with a big heavy lock on her."
Mr Lette said Perfection will be part of their first embryo transfer program with her half-sister who was sashed the reserve grand champion untrafine ewe.
It has been a good two years for Conrayn and the ASWS, last year they were awarded the Australian Fleece Competition grand champion award.
