A "magnificent" ultrafine Merino team exhibited the Rayner family's Grathlyn stud at Hargraves, in central west NSW, earned top titles in the ultrafine Merino showring at this year's Australian Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.
Grathlyn picked up both the ultrafine grand champion ram and ewe sashes, with the progeny of champion Grathlyn genetics.
The 15.6 micron ram was by the ASWS 2019 Grand Champion Ultrafine ram, while the 14.1 micron ewe was by Conrayn Thor - the 2018 Sydney Royal Show Grand Champion Ultrafine Ewe.
Ultrafine judge, Clive Pearson, Glenbrook, Armidale, NSW, described the champion ram as a "magnificent example of an ultrafine Merino"
"He is very, very correct structurally and holds himself well," Mr Pearson said.
"It is a well earned ribbon because he is so balanced and has such magnificent ultrafine fleece."
He said the reserve poll Merino ram, awarded to a four-tooth, exhibited by Hillcreston Park, Bigga, NSW, which was applauded for its stand-out fleece, "but didn't have the wool handle of the champion".
The Grathlyn 14.1 micron ewe earned the top female title, praised by Mr Pearson for her "softness and good carcase all over."
"We are thrilled with the results," Mr Rayner said.
Reserve champion ewe went to a 14.8 micron four-tooth, exhibited by the Lette family, of Conrayn Merino, Berridale, NSW.
The "super dam" has been used in an extensive embryo transfer program, with principal Peter Lette regarding her as an "outstanding representation of the breed".
"This wool - the style and handle is perfect," he said.
The ewe's fleece had a standard deviation of 2.0, coefficient variation of 13.5 and a comfort factor of 100.
The ultrafine poll ewe champion was by Bocoble Merinos, Eumungerie.
"She's one of the best ultrafine poll ewes, with an outstanding fleece and great coverage," Mr Pearson said.
Annabelle Cleeland is Fairfax Media’s national sheep and wool writer. Annabelle joined the Fairfax team in 2012 to nurture her love of Australian agriculture. She began as the Victorian western district reporter at Stock & Land before taking on a senior position as a journalist reporting on all industries statewide. Annabelle’s appetite to report on issues which affect the sheep and wool industry has seen her travel to many parts of Australia and abroad. She is excited to spin industry yarns during a period of substantial demand for the sheepmeat and wool industries. Annabelle enjoys horse riding and climbing mountains, and is a lazy supporter of the Geelong Football Club.
