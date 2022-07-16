Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Grathlyn Merino's double grand slam in Ultrafine arena

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
Updated July 16 2022 - 3:04am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Superior: Judge Clive parsons, AWN's John Croake and Grathlyn Merino's Andrew and Max Rayner with the ultrafine Merino grand champion ewe and ram.

A "magnificent" ultrafine Merino team exhibited the Rayner family's Grathlyn stud at Hargraves, in central west NSW, earned top titles in the ultrafine Merino showring at this year's Australian Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

National Sheep & Wool Writer

Annabelle Cleeland is Fairfax Media’s national sheep and wool writer. Annabelle joined the Fairfax team in 2012 to nurture her love of Australian agriculture. She began as the Victorian western district reporter at Stock & Land before taking on a senior position as a journalist reporting on all industries statewide. Annabelle’s appetite to report on issues which affect the sheep and wool industry has seen her travel to many parts of Australia and abroad. She is excited to spin industry yarns during a period of substantial demand for the sheepmeat and wool industries. Annabelle enjoys horse riding and climbing mountains, and is a lazy supporter of the Geelong Football Club.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.