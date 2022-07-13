Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Biosecurity checks adding delays, cost to imports

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated July 14 2022 - 7:27am, first published July 13 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONGOING ISSUES: Tractor and Machinery Association Australia executive director Gary Northover says the situation had been "terrible" for a long time.

The peak body representing Australian customs brokers, freight forwarders and importers says emerging biosecurity threats are causing significant delays for importers to gain access to cargo, including agricultural machinery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.