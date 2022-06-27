Stock & Land
Rabobank 2022 business management prize awarded to Nicole Saunders

June 27 2022 - 1:00am
ACHIEVEMENT: Rabobank general manager sustainability and community Marc Oostdijk presents an award to Nicole Saunders at the 2022 Farm Managers Program graduation in Sidney.

Victorian dairy farmer Nicole Saunders has taken out the 2022 Rabobank Business Management Prize from a field of some of Australia's leading farmers.

