Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Wool worker Kate Methven's career is one to watch

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
Updated June 23 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP AND COMER: Elders wool technical support officer Kate Methven, Melbourne, is following her passion and building a strong career in the wool industry.

Rising star of the wool industry Kate Methven says advice she received about making a go of it in the agriculture world still rings true today as she continues to build a career as one of the important up-and-comers in the industry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Muirhead

Rob Muirhead

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.