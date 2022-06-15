High rainfall across parts of Victoria have delayed the sowing of crops in some sections of the sale as farmers juggle wet conditions and the occasional sunny day.
Telopea Downs farmer and contractor Mark Merrett, Merrett Contracting, said the wet conditions in the western half of the state had been challenging to navigate.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
"We haven't done a lot of contracting this year but it's been a slog getting the crop in between being unorganised and rain delays," he said.
"It's been challenging."
Mr Merrett used a drone to capture the moment he started putting barley in the ground at Telopea Downs.
More than 50 millimetres of rain fell in the area last month.
Would you like your agriculture photo featured in Stock & Land?
Hashtag or @StockandLand on Instagram, email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au or send it via Facebook.
Be sure to include a description, who took the photo and where it was taken.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.